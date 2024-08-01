Crunch Franchisee 'Fitness Ventures LLC' Announces Partnership with Meaningful Partners

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures LLC, the second-largest Crunch Fitness franchisee, is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with Meaningful Partners. Founded by CEO Brian Hibbard in 2016, Fitness Ventures LLC currently owns and operates 47 locations with rights to develop clubs in multiple geographies across the United States.

This collaboration accelerates Fitness Ventures' expansion plans, combining the strengths and expertise of both organizations to enhance growth through new development, mergers, and acquisitions.

Fitness Ventures LLC

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Meaningful Partners as we continue to execute on our de novo and M&A growth strategy," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures. "The Meaningful team's background and experience in rapid scaling of multi-unit locations nationally makes them an ideal partner for our next growth phase. Our team is energized and excited to get to work."

The Fitness Ventures LLC and Meaningful Partners partnership will fuel significant growth and expand the Crunch Fitness footprint across the United States. By leveraging Meaningful Partners' extensive experience in scaling multi-unit businesses, this collaboration aligns perfectly with Fitness Ventures' aggressive growth ambitions and purpose of instilling the value of health and fitness in the lives of people everywhere.

"Crunch Fitness provides one of the most relevant offerings at deep value, meeting a long-term consumer theme of 'quality at value,'" said Amin Maredia, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Meaningful Partners. "We are thrilled to support Fitness Ventures in their mission to expand their reach and impact in the fitness industry."

Fitness Ventures LLC's commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional member experiences has been a driving force behind its success. The partnership with Meaningful Partners marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fitness industry.

Jim Rowley, CEO, Crunch Fitness, shares how this partnership aligns with Crunch's commitment to innovation and excellence in the fitness industry. "We welcome Meaningful Partners to the Crunch family through their significant investment in Fitness Ventures," said Rowley. "I have immense respect for Amin and his remarkable accomplishments. His leadership and vision have made a profound impact, and we are excited about the potential this partnership brings."

About Meaningful Partners, LLC

Meaningful Partners, with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX, invests in purposeful consumer businesses that have earned customer trust and loyalty, demonstrate a commitment to all stakeholders, and are led by management teams empowering positive purpose and performance. Meaningful Partners makes control and minority investments ranging from $10 million to $75+ million in lower-middle market and high-growth companies. The firm is led by an experienced investor and operator management team that leverages an Expert Community of 45+ CEO/Founders and discipline experts with over 850+ years of collective experience who bring relevant domain expertise to help accelerate the growth and impact at our partner companies. More at www.meaningfulpartners.com

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company operates 47 locations across twenty-five states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry-leading financial returns. More at www.fitnessventuresllc.com

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. More at www.crunch.com.

