Crunch Fitness White Station Flexes its Muscles by Providing Jobs and Catalyzing Activity at Nearby Businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise celebrated their official ribbon cutting at its newest location, Crunch White Station. A $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars worth of state-of-the-art equipment nestled on White Station Road in Memphis, TN.

Crunch White Station, a 40,000 SF fitness facility, which was built in record time has since been drumming up foot traffic and catalyzing activity at nearby businesses. Opening day consisted of over 1,500 workouts and they are not slowing down. The facility which formerly housed Steinmart, is now welcoming up to 1000 members daily. Neighboring businesses have since then thrived with some becoming Perks Partners of Crunch White Station by setting up tabling events at the facility to continue to keep business on the rise.

Crunch Fitness also provided jobs to over 70 team members and is one of the newest employers serving as a boost for White Station's local economy by attracting more activity and businesses to the area. The franchise is also opening another location at 1635 N Germantown Pkwy in a few short weeks.

"Expanding into Memphis is particularly exciting for us, as the market is underserved for high value, low price fitness options. Crunch White Station also serves the Body Building Community with the largest free weight selection in Memphis and has been chosen as the official Hammer Strength Training center for the area. "Stated CEO Brian Hibbard.

Crunch Fitness offers various instructor-led classes, including ones focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance, spin, sports, toning and restorative moves. If someone prefers to work out individually, they can use equipment inside Crunch Fitness, including top-quality cardio machines, lifting platforms and free weights.

In addition, one-on-one personal training sessions are also available to meet individualized needs. Other amenities include a boxing studio, sauna, lie-down and standing tanning beds, a functional training area with indoor turf, a cycling studio and HydroMassage chairs.

On-site babysitting is provided to children ages six months to 12 years, with a movie theater on location to help keep kids entertained in a supervised manner.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

