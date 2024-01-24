Crunch Franchise Announces Crunch Pleasant Hills, the Newest Crunch Location in Pittsburgh, PA

News provided by

Crunch Fitness

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the grand opening of Crunch Pleasant Hills, a 45,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Crunch Pleasant Hills will take the place of a former LA Fitness facility at 601 Clairton Boulevard, creating a new offering for Pleasant Hill residents.

Crunch Pleasant Hills makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with multiple indoor turf areas, Hammer Strength equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, a full service tanning salon, HydroMassage® beds, and more. This will be the 48th location nationwide for Fitness Ventures and the 2nd Location for the franchise in Pennsylvania.

Brian Hibbard currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. A son of a family fitness enthusiast, and a fitness enthusiast himself, Mr. Hibbard has found a unique opportunity to develop the Crunch Fitness brand through his passion for the industry. Fitness Ventures LLC has plans to open at least 10 more locations in 2024 with 45 locations already open.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Pleasant Hills, Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO for Fitness Ventures LLC. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Prospective members can visit www.crunchpleasanthills.com to join at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive discounts on small group and personal training, a free T-shirt, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness

