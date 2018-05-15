Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Killeen, Texas

The new Crunch will be in the former Kmart shopping center near Fort Hood. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional training area with indoor turf, Crunch's The Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch childcare services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds and full-service locker rooms with showers.

"I am thrilled to partner with Crunch Fitness to bring the brand's renowned facilities to the Austin and Central Texas area," said Crunch Killeen co-owner Tony Hartl, who plans to bring 21 Crunch gyms to the Austin and Central Texas area over the next decade. "The Crunch Franchise model delivers a world-class, member-driven experience that gets results and allows members to experience Crunch's fitness-meets-fun attitude towards workouts – all at an affordable rate."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

Members looking for additional guidance or motivation at the gym can utilize the HittZONE, an exclusive and proprietary high intensity interval training program that gives members the opportunity for a great workout in a group format.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

