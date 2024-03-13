Crunch Franchise Announces its Newest Location in Medford, OR

MEDFORD, Ore., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise has announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Medford – a 43,000-square foot gym with state-of-the-art facility and $5M in new equipment – projected to open its doors in summer 2024. The new gym will be located at 860 Biddle Road in the former T.J.Maxx and Tuesday Morning location within the Bear Creek Center.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Medford will make serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, tanning beds, HydroMassage® beds, and more. This will be the 49th location nationwide for Fitness Ventures and the 2nd Location for the franchise in Oregon.

Brian Hibbard serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S, including the recent opening in Eugene, OR. The son of a family fitness enthusiast, and a fitness enthusiast himself, Mr. Hibbard has found a unique opportunity to develop the Crunch Fitness brand through his passion for the industry.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to the Medford community. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, LLC. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Prospective members can visit www.crunchmedford.com to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness