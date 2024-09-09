Crunch Franchise Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility Opening in Florissant, MO

FLORISSANT, Mo., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of Crunch Florissant in Florissant, Missouri. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will begin pre-sales for memberships in Winter 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, the new Crunch gym is locally owned and operated and will be located at 8200 N Lindbergh Blvd in the Florissant Market Place – next to Schnucks, in the former Gold's Gym.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Florissant will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride cycling classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, hot yoga, boxing classes, Kids Crunch babysitting, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch system. The company currently operates 27 locations across Texas and Oklahoma, with plans to open 15 new gyms across Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri in 2025. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year, recognized by Crunch as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Crunch ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the Florissant community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours, and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Florissant residents."

Crunch Florissant will offer an exclusive limited-time promotion for founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free, and they will receive a free one-hour personal training session and a gym bag, water bottle, and t-shirt. Enter to win a free one-year all-access membership and lock in the Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Crunch Florissant will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help the community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

About Crunch:



Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

