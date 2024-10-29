Crunch Franchise Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility Opening in Green Bay, WI

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Green Bay in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The $5 million, 31,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will begin pre-sales for memberships in the Fall of 2024. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee MFG Green Bay, Inc., the new Crunch gym is locally owned and operated and will be located at 1535 West Mason Street in the Green Bay Plaza – next to Big Lots and TJ Maxx - creating a new fitness offering for residents of Green Bay.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Green Bay will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, Ride cycling classes, Hot Yoga, a dedicated group fitness studio, TRX®, Olympic lifting platforms, Hammer Strength® plate-loaded equipment, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, Stretching Zone, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Founded in 2014 by Ken McGlone and Brian McGlone, MFG Green Bay, Inc.'s Crunch Appleton location recently won the "2024 Best of the Valley Community's Choice Award" for the "Fitness Center/Gym" category. It also ranks among the top Crunch franchisees for "Overall Satisfaction Scores" by its members. MFG Green Bay, Inc. currently has two locations across Northeast Wisconsin, with plans to open several more locations in the near future.

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the Green Bay community," said Ken McGlone. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Green Bay will offer an exclusive limited-time promotion for founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1, have access to an exclusive monthly rate, and get their first month free. Founding members will also receive a free swag bag including a water bottle, limited-edition t-shirt, and personal training discounts.

Crunch is rapidly expanding its team within Green Bay and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at Crunch Green Bay Careers.

For more information, please visit www.crunchgreenbay.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

