Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Altamonte Springs, FL

News provided by

Crunch Fitness

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the grand opening of Crunch Altamonte Springs, a 56,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Crunch Altamonte Springs will take the place of a former Publix at 951 North State Road 434, creating the largest Crunch to open in the Orlando Metro area.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Altamonte Springs will offer an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, top-quality strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, saunas, tanning, hot yoga, a cycling studio, a Training Hub, HydroMassage®, the HIITZone™ and more. Members will also have access to a staff of experienced personal trainers.

Crunch Altamonte Springs is owned by CR Fitness Holdings LLC. CR Fitness is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who have more than 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team operates 61 Crunch locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and has 16 more locations set to open in 2024. CR Fitness will also open its first Tennessee location in Knoxville this year and is working towards a goal of operating 100 clubs by 2026.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Altamonte Springs," said CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing group fitness classes, and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

Prospective members can visit www.crunchaltamontesprings.com to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness

