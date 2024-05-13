Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Edmond, OK

EDMOND, Okla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of Crunch Edmond, a $6 million, 43,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility. Crunch Edmond is located at 12121 W Danforth Rd and was previously a JackBe.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor and outdoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing classes, Hot Yoga Classes, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Crunch Edmond will be operated by The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. Founded by Tony Hartl in 2018, The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with 10 more gyms in development throughout 2024. The company was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. In 2021 it was named Franchise of the Year by Crunch Fitness.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to the Edmond community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Edmond residents."

Crunch Edmond will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free plus a complimentary 1-hour personal training session and a gym bag, water bottle and T-shirt.

Enter to win a free one-year all access membership and lock in the exclusive Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Crunch Edmond will be inviting over 100 individuals to help the community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. Those interested in working hard, having fun, and making history can apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

