Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Greenwood, IN

GREENWOOD, Ind., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the Fall 2024 opening of Crunch Greenwood, a 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in Greenwood, Indiana. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch Greenwood will be located at 1230 US Highway 31N and will occupy the former Christmas Tree Shoppe at the Greenwood Pavilion.

Crunch Greenwood makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, The Ride Studio, tanning beds, HydroMassage® beds, and more. This will be Fitness Ventures' fourth Crunch franchise in Indiana and 56th Crunch location nationwide.

Crunch ranked first in the fitness category and 29th overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Brian Hibbard, the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures C, has found a unique opportunity to help develop the Crunch brand through his passion for the industry.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Greenwood. Crunch is for everyone – from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. With a high-energy, fun environment, and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget," said Hibbard.

Prospective members can visit crunch.com/locations/greenwood to lock in membership rates starting at $9.99 per month ahead of the gym's opening in Fall 2024.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

