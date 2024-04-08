Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Hagerstown, MD

HAGERSTOWN, Md., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the grand opening of Crunch Hagerstown, a 32,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. Crunch Hagerstown will be located in the former Bed Bath and Beyond at 17716 Garland Groh Boulevard, creating a new offering for Hagerstown residents.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Hagerstown offers top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and boxing studios, a personal training studio, Cycle Studio, HIITZONE, 3D-body scanners, saunas, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, Infrared wellness pods, Kids Crunch, and more

Chad Smith is a fitness industry veteran with almost 20 years working in the space. He has developed and opened 10 new Crunch franchises, and currently has ownership equity in 47 Crunch clubs.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Hagerstown," said owner Chad Smith. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Prospective members can visit www.crunchhagerstown.com to enroll for just $1 and discounted rates beginning at only $9.99 per month. New members can receive their first month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness