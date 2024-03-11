Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Monrovia, CA

MONROVIA, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the grand opening of Crunch Monrovia, a 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in the heart of Monrovia, California. Crunch Monrovia will take the place of a former Bed, Bath and Beyond at 650 West Huntington Drive, creating a new fitness offering for Monrovia's 37,500 residents.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Monrovia will offer an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, top-quality strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, saunas, tanning, a personal training bar, HydroMassage®, the HIITZone™ and more. Members will also have access to a staff of experienced personal trainers.

Crunch Monrovia is owned by Harman Fitness, one of the biggest Crunch franchisees with currently 37 clubs in 5 states across the country. The Harman Fitness team has plans to open several more locations later this year in Long Beach, CA and Houston, TX.

"Excitedly, we announce the launch of our first Crunch 2.0 gym in Monrovia, CA, a groundbreaking moment in Crunch's journey and a transformative chapter for Southern California's fitness scene," said Harman Fitness CEO Curtis Harman. "More than just a gym, it's a new era of fitness innovation in the heart of California."

Prospective members can now visit www.crunchmonrovia.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free T-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

