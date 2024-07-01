Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in North Round Rock, TX

NORTH ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced that it will be opening its newest franchise, Crunch North Round Rock , a 34,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in North Round Rock, Texas in December 2024. Led by Crunch Fitness franchisee, The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch North Round Rock will be located in the University Oaks Shopping Center next to IKEA at 201 University Oak Boulevard, creating a new offering for North Round Rock residents.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch North Round Rock will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, ride cycling classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness ecosystem. The company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year by Crunch Fitness for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe is working to open 10 new gyms across Texas and Oklahoma in 2024.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to the North Round Rock community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to North Round Rock residents."

Prospective members can visit www.crunchnorthroundrock.com to join at an exclusive, limited time rate for founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free along with a free one-hour personal training session, gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

