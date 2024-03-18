Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Poinciana, FL

POINCIANA, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of Crunch Poinciana, a 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility for the Poinciana community. Crunch Poinciana is a newly constructed building located at 4690 Marigold Ave., Kissimmee, within the newly developed shopping plaza named Poinciana Lakes Plaza.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Poinciana will offer top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, Group Fitness Studio, the HIITZone™, Training Hub, a Cycling Studio, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage® Tanning, spacious locker rooms, and more.

Crunch Poinciana is owned by CR Fitness Holdings LLC. CR Fitness is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who have more than 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team operates 62 Crunch locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and has 16 more locations set to open in 2024. CR Fitness will also open its first Tennessee location in Knoxville this year and is working towards a goal of operating 100 clubs by 2026.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Poinciana," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing group fitness classes, and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

On March 23rd, prospective members can visit www.crunchpoinciana.com for a one-day, online-only sale to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

