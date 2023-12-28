Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Shawnee, KS

SHAWNEE, Kan., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the Spring 2024 opening of Crunch Shawnee, a 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility with $5 million worth of equipment in the seventh largest city in Kansas. Crunch Shawnee will take the place of a former 24-hour fitness facility, creating a new fitness offering for residents.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Shawnee will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training zone, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing studio, Hammer Strength equipment, the largest free weight area in the city, a Full-Service Tanning Salon, HydroMassage® beds, HIITZone™ and more. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to a staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Fitness is set to provide jobs to over 100 team members and will become one of the newest employers, serving as a boost for Shawnee's local economy by attracting more activity and businesses to the area.

Crunch Shawnee is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC, one of the fastest growing franchisees in the Crunch system with numerous locations throughout the U.S. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Shawnee," said CEO Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete."

"Expanding into Shawnee is particularly exciting for us, as the market is underserved for high value, low price fitness options. Crunch also serves the Body Building Community with the largest free weight selection and has been chosen as the official Hammer Strength Training center for the area," stated CEO Brian Hibbard.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunchshawnee.com or call 913-363-7900 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free T-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

