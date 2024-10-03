Crunch Franchise Announces Renovations at Two State-of-the-Art Fitness Facilities in Fort Myers, FL

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the one-day cyber sales at Crunch Six Mile and Crunch Boy Scout in Fort Myers, Florida. The $5 million upgrades and renovations to the state-of-the-art fitness facilities will begin in phases this fall. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, Crunch Six Mile and Crunch Boy Scout are located in the former New York Sports Club Six Mile and Boy Scout locations, featuring leading fitness offerings for residents of Fort Myers.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Six Mile and Crunch Boy Scout will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Hot Yoga and more.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team currently operates 69 Crunch Fitness locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee, with plans to open 6 more locations in 2024 and a goal of operating 100 clubs by 2026.

Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings, LLC said, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to invest in these locations and transform them into Crunch gyms. Members will have access to high-quality equipment, a variety of unique fitness classes, and exceptional trainers. We are ecstatic to continue our vision of growth and success for the Crunch brand and CR Fitness."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

On Saturday, October 5th, prospective members can visit www.crunchsixmile.com or www.crunchboyscout.com for a one-day, online-only sale. During the sale, prospective members may join at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Fort Myers and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at crnch.co/jobs.

For more information, please visit www.crunchsixmile.com or www.crunchboyscout.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

