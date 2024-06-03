Crunch Franchise Announces Second Location in El Paso, TX

EL PASO, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of its second gym in El Paso, an $11 million, 35,000-square-foot space. Crunch El Paso Zaragoza is located at 2060 Sun Fire Blvd, El Paso, TX in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility built from the ground up.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride cycling classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Hot Yoga Studio, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Crunch El Paso Zaragoza will be operated by The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. Founded by Tony Hartl in 2018, The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with 10 more gyms in development throughout 2024. The new gym, located in East El Paso, will mark The Undefeated Tribe's second Crunch Fitness location in El Paso with the first located in the Northeast part of the city. In 2021, the company was named Franchise of the Year by Crunch Fitness and has been recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness gym to the El Paso community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours, and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to El Paso residents."

Crunch El Paso Zaragoza will offer an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their 1st month free plus get a free 1-hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle, and t-shirt.

Enter to win a free 1 year all access membership and lock in your Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations .

Crunch Fitness will invite over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is searching for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians, and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout.

If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com .

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

