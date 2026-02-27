Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Mesquite, Texas

Crunch Mesquite will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

MESQUITE, Texas, February 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Mesquite in Mesquite, TX. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Summer 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch Mesquite will be located at 1500 S Beltline Rd, behind McDonald's, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Mesquite.

Crunch Mesquite will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Mesquite will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

Hot Yoga Studio

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT Classes

TRX®

Reformer Pilates

Relax & Recover® - tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe currently has 60 gyms open and under development, with plans to have 100 locations open across Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Missouri by 2028. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. This will be the first Crunch Fitness location in the Mesquite area, with additional nearby locations in Duncanville and Cedar Hill.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to Mesquite and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Mesquite residents."

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year, earning recognition in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Crunch Mesquite will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their 1st month free plus get a free 1 hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt. Prospective members can visit https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations for more information about memberships and to sign up.

Crunch Mesquite will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history, please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness