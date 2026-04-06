Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Crunch Coeur d'Alene will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Coeur d'Alene in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The $5 million, 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in the fall of this year, with pre-sales beginning this summer. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee, Fit Fusion, Crunch Coeur d'Alene will be located at 101 E Appleway Ave, creating a new fitness offering for residents of North Idaho.

Crunch Coeur d'Alene will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Coeur d'Alene will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Dedicated Group Fitness studio

Hot Yoga, Pilates and Athletic Training

Ride cycling classes

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

TRX ® Classes

Classes Relax & Recover ® - tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, Cryotherapy

- tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, Cryotherapy Stretching zone

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Fit Fusion owns and operates 15 Crunch Fitness locations nationwide. Crunch Coeur d'Alene will be Fit Fusion's first location in Idaho, with plans to open more locations in the region this year.

"North Idaho is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and it's easy to see why. Coeur d'Alene's health-conscious, outdoor-driven community lives for the lake, the trails, and the slopes," said Tiffany Levine, Marketing & Communications Manager at Fit Fusion. "Crunch Fitness is here to help fuel those adventures, offering a full range of fitness and recovery options so residents can keep doing what they love, every day."

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year, earning recognition in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Crunch Coeur d'Alene is launching an exclusive, limited-time promotion for its founding members. The first 500 members can join for just $1, receive their first month free, and score a limited-edition founding member t-shirt along with free Crunch swag. The club will also offer a complimentary personal training session featuring a SECA body composition analysis. Prospective members can visit https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations for more information about memberships and to sign up.

Crunch is also expanding its team and is looking for general managers, MSR's, group fitness instructors and personal trainers who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at https://fitfusionteam.com/careers/

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness