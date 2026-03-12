Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Fort Wayne, Indiana

Crunch Fort Wayne will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The $5 million, 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this summer. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Venture, LLC, Crunch Fort Wayne will be located at 4616 Coldwater Road, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Fort Wayne.

Crunch Fort Wayne will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Fort Wayne will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

Ride cycling classes

Functional HIITZone ™ training area with indoor turf

training area with indoor turf Advanced HIIT classes

TRX ®

Relax & Recover ® - tanning, HydroMassage ® beds

- tanning, HydroMassage beds Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

When it opens, Crunch Fort Wayne will become the 86th location for Fitness Ventures, LLC, which plans to open at least 18 more locations this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Fort Wayne. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!" said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, LLC.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year, earning recognition in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit Crunch Fort Wayne for more information about memberships and to sign up. Crunch Fort Wayne offers the first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down, one month free, a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Fort Wayne and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at https://www.crunch.com/locations/fort-wayne.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness