Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Nashua, New Hampshire

Crunch Nashua will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announces the upcoming opening of Crunch Nashua in Nashua, New Hampshire. The $5 million, 26,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors on Thursday, February 26 at 5 a.m. ET. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Growth Capital, LLC, Crunch Nashua will be located at 18 Northwest Blvd, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Nashua.

Crunch Nashua invites the Nashua community to join them on-site for a pre-opening party on February 25th from 4 to 8 p.m. ET.

Crunch Nashua will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Nashua will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

TRX ®

Functional HIITZone ™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

Relax & Recover ® - tanning, HydroMassage ® beds, red light therapy

Kids Crunch Babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Cryo Lounge

Human Touch massage chairs

Infrared Saunas

Fitness Growth Capital owns and operates 12 Crunch Fitness locations across the nation. Crunch Nashua will be Fitness Growth Capital's first location in New Hampshire with plans to open more locations in Concord, Manchester, Rochester, and Portsmouth.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Nashua, New Hampshire. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Chad Smith of Fitness Growth Capital. "In a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year, earning recognition in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchNashua.com for more information about memberships and sign up. Crunch Nashua is currently offering $1 down and first month free, with memberships starting at $9.99 per month.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

