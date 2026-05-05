Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to New Braunfels, Texas

The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchisees, will convert a former Gold's Gym to the Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas. The $6 million, 45,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in the fall of this year, with presales beginning this summer. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch New Braunfels will be located at 651 N. Business I-35, creating a new fitness offering for residents of New Braunfels.

The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchisees, is taking over the former Gold's Gym in New Braunfels, Texas. The facility will undergo a full-scale renovation to introduce the brand's Crunch 3.0 design, delivering an upgraded workout and recovery environment for the New Braunfels community, starting at just $9.99 per month. From modernized training zones and premium equipment to enhanced Relax & Recover® amenities, the transformation will convert the former space into a high-energy, state-of-the-art fitness destination that reflects Crunch's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and an unmatched member experience.

Crunch New Braunfels will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group fitness studio

Hot yoga

Reformer Pilates

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX®

Relax & Recover® services - HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, contrast therapy with an infrared sauna and a frost locker

Tanning

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Beyond the former Gold's Gym conversion, The Undefeated Tribe has 60 locations open and in development and is growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. Its locations span five states including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Missouri and Minnesota. The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system in 2021 and 2023 and was recognized for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. Crunch New Braunfels will be the first Crunch Fitness location in the New Braunfels area, with additional nearby locations in San Antonio, San Marcos, Austin, and Kyle.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to New Braunfels and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to New Braunfels residents."

Prospective members can visit this website for more information about memberships and to sign up or follow us on Social Media for continued updates on construction. Crunch New Braunfels is offering prospective members the chance to win a free 1 year all access membership and lock in their Founding 500 rate on https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Crunch New Braunfels will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch New Braunfels is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness