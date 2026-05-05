Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to North Versailles Township, Pennsylvania

Crunch North Versailles will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch North Versailles in North Versailles Township, Pennsylvania. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this fall. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch North Versailles will be located at 1701 Lincoln Highway, creating a new fitness offering for residents of North Versailles.

Crunch North Versailles will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch North Versailles will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Ride cycling classes

TRX®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds

Tanning

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Once open, Crunch North Versailles will mark the 93rd location nationwide for Fitness Ventures LLC and the fifth location in Pennsylvania. The franchise plans to open at least 15 more locations this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to North Versailles and continue expanding our footprint in the Pennsylvania market," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy, fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet every goal and budget."

Prospective members can visit CrunchNorthVersailles.com for more information about memberships and to lock in their rate. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down and 1 month free plus a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the North Versailles community and is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping others experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is committed to being not only the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. For more information, please visit the website.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness