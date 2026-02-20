Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Schererville, Indiana

Crunch Schererville will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

SCHERERVILLE, Ind., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Schererville in Schererville, Indiana. The $5 million, 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Summer 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fit Fusion, LLC, Crunch Schererville will be located at 715 US Hwy 41, near PetSmart, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Schererville.

Crunch Schererville will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Schererville will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

Hot Studio - Hot Yoga and Hot Athlete

Cryotherapy

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT Classes

TRX®

Relax & Recover® - tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy

Stretching Zone

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

With this club opening, Fit Fusion will operate 14 locations nationwide, including eight clubs across the Central Region. The company is also expanding into new markets, with planned openings in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Denver and Westminster Colorado.

"We are thrilled to bring Crunch Fitness to Schererville. The Crunch experience aligns perfectly with the village's active, family-friendly, and community-focused lifestyle. We are excited to provide a place where residents can challenge themselves, stay fit, and have fun working out with friends and family," said Tiffany Levine, Marketing & Communications Manager at Fit Fusion.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year, earning recognition in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Crunch Schererville is launching an exclusive, limited-time promotion for its founding members. The first 500 members can join for just $1, receive their first month free, and score a limited-edition founding member t-shirt along with free Crunch swag. There will also be a contest giving away 10 one-year memberships. Prospective members can visit https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations for more information about memberships and to sign up.

Crunch Schererville will be expanding the team and looking for individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Membership Services Representatives, Group Fitness Instructors and Personal Trainers. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history, please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

