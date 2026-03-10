Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gyms to Four Locations Across Southeast Michigan

The four new Crunch locations across Michigan will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

LIVONIA, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming openings of Crunch Livonia, Crunch Chesterfield, Crunch Grand Blanc, and Crunch Rochester Hills in Southeast Michigan. Each location will be a $5 million, 30,000+ square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility, with openings beginning in April 2026 and continuing into the fall. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Primetime Fitness, LLC, the four locations will expand fitness options for residents across Southeast Michigan.

Crunch Livonia invites the Livonia community to join them on-site at 37399 Six Mile Road for a pre-opening party on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Each location will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Livonia, Crunch Chesterfield, Crunch Grand Blanc, and Crunch Rochester Hills will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

TRX®

Stretching Zone

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

Relax & Recover® - tanning, spray tanning, HydroMassage® beds

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Most locations will also offer hot studio classes, ride cycling classes, and contrast therapy featuring Frost Lockers and infrared pods.

Primetime Fitness currently owns and operates 12 Crunch locations in Michigan. With the addition of Crunch Livonia, Crunch Chesterfield, Crunch Grand Blanc, and Crunch Rochester Hills, the company will expand to 16 locations across the state. Beyond Michigan, Primetime Fitness also operates Crunch locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, New Jersey, and New York, with continued expansion planned.

"We're making a significant investment in Southeast Michigan because we believe in the strength and growth of these communities," said Kevin Laferriere, CEO of Primetime Fitness. "These four new clubs represent approximately $20 million in capital investment and will create around 160 new jobs locally. Our goal is not simply to open gyms, but to become long-term community partners. Our mission is to build stronger people and stronger communities. Each location is designed to be inclusive, high-energy, and accessible, whether someone is stepping into a gym for the first time or training at a competitive level. We're excited to be an active part of each of these neighborhoods"

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year, earning recognition in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/ for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 members at each new location will have the opportunity to join for $1 down and receive one month free while locking in a special Founding Member rate for life. Founding Members will also receive early access prior to the official grand openings.

Each new location will create approximately 40 jobs within the local community, totaling approximately 160 new positions across the four clubs. Open roles include General Manager, Assistant Managers, Personal Trainers, Group Fitness Instructors, and Front Desk Team Members. Interested applicants can apply at Crunch Livonia, Crunch Chesterfield, Crunch Grand Blanc, or Crunch Rochester Hills.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness