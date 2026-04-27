Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gyms to Two Locations Across The Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Crunch Garland and Crunch Golden Triangle will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Garland in Garland, Texas and Crunch Golden Triangle in Fort Worth, Texas. The $5-12 million, over 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facilities will open doors by the end of this year, with presales now active. Both locations will be operated by Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness Holdings. Crunch Garland will be located at 825 West Centerville Road, Garland, Texas, and Crunch Golden Triangle will be located at 10948 Park Vista Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas, creating new fitness offerings for residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Both locations will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Garland and Crunch Golden Triangle will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Personal training from certified Personal Trainers

Group Fitness studio with World-Famous Group Fitness classes

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes

Olympic lifting platforms

Power half-hour circuit training

Functional HIITZone ™ training area with indoor turf

training area with indoor turf Advanced HIIT classes

TRX ®

Abs & Glute Studio – Garland only

Relax & Recover ® services -Infrared Sauna, Human Touch Massage Chairs, HydroMassage ® beds, Tanning Frost Locker, Steam Room – Garland only CryoLounge – Golden Triangle only

services -Infrared Sauna, Human Touch Massage Chairs, HydroMassage beds, Tanning Full-service locker rooms with showers and a dry sauna

Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC, currently operates 12 Crunch gyms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is on track to operate 18 total by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchisee that currently serves over one million members. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide this year. Its expansion across the U.S. reflects Crunch's commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

"Opening Crunch Golden Triangle and Crunch Garland are exciting steps in our continued growth across Texas" said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "These Crunch 3.0 locations take everything our members love about Crunch to the next level - with premium amenities, the latest equipment, and a fun, welcoming atmosphere that caters to everyone."

Prospective members can visit CrunchGarland.com or CrunchGoldenTriangle.com to reserve future memberships at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and additional savings on select membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, exclusive discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Each club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to Garland and Fort Worth – across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more!

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness