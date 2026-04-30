Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gyms to Two Locations Across The Greater Atlanta Area

Crunch Newnan and Crunch Stone Mountain will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Newnan in Newnan, Georgia and Crunch Stone Mountain in Lilburn, Georgia. Each location will be a $5 million, 30,000+ square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility that will open its doors in the fall. Both locations will be operated by Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness Holdings. Crunch Newnan will be located at 1098 Bullsboro Dr, Suite 15 and Crunch Stone Mountain will be located at 4051 Stone Mountain Highway, Unit D105, creating new fitness offerings for residents of the greater Atlanta area.

Both locations will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Newnan and Crunch Stone Mountain will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Personal training from certified Personal Trainers

Group Fitness studio with World-Famous Group Fitness classes

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes (Crunch Stone Mountain only)

Olympic lifting platforms

Power half-hour circuit training

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX®

Relax & Recover® services – Infrared Sauna, HydroMassage® beds, CryoLounge, Human Touch Massage Chairs, Tanning

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a dry sauna

Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC currently operates 15 Crunch gyms in the Greater Atlanta metropolitan area and is on track to operate 17 total by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings is a leading Crunch Fitness franchisee that currently serves over one million members. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide this year. Its expansion across the U.S. reflects Crunch's commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

"We're excited to expand our Georgia footprint with Crunch Newnan and Crunch Stone Mountain," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Newnan and Lilburn are growing communities and we look forward to delivering high-energy, welcoming gyms where everyone feels supported in their fitness journey."

Prospective members can visit CrunchNewnan.com and CrunchStoneMountain.com to reserve future memberships at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and additional savings on select membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, exclusive discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Both new club openings will bring over 70 career opportunities to the greater Atlanta area across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more. Interested applicants can learn more on the websites listed above.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:



Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness