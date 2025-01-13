Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Albuquerque, New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Albuquerque in Albuquerque, NM. The $10 million, 58,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in summer 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch Albuquerque will be located at the corner of San Mateo and Prospect Boulevard in Plaza San Mateo, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Albuquerque.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Albuquerque will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half hour circuit training, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONETM training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, Kids Crunch babysitting, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Founded in 2018, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. In 2021, The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. It was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, and is working to open 17 new gyms across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and New Mexico in 2025.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to the Albuquerque community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "With world-class equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Albuquerque residents."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit www.crunch.com/locations/abq-san-mateo for more information about memberships and to sign up. Crunch Albuquerque will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and earn their first month free, plus receive a complimentary one hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt.

Crunch Albuquerque will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. Interested applicants can apply today at www.epiccrunchjobs.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.7 million members with over 480 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

