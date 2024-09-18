Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Des Moines, IA

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of Crunch Des Moines in Des Moines, Iowa. The $5 million, 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this winter. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures, LLC, Crunch Des Moines will be located in the old Gordmans building at 1200 East Army Post Road, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Des Moines.

Crunch Des Moines will make serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride cycling studio, tanning beds, HydroMassage® beds, and more. This will be the 57th location nationwide for Fitness Ventures and the 2nd location in Iowa for the franchise.

Brian Hibbard currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. The son of a family fitness enthusiast, and a fitness enthusiast himself, Mr. Hibbard has found a unique opportunity to develop the Crunch Fitness brand through his passion for the industry.

Hibbard has found a unique opportunity to help develop the Crunch brand through his passion for the industry. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Des Moines, IA," said Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit www.crunchdesmoinessouth.com to lock in membership rates starting at $9.99 per month ahead of the gym's opening in Winter 2024.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Des Moines and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out, but also the best place to work.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

