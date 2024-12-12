Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Lake Worth, FL

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Lake Worth in Lake Worth, Florida. The $5 million, 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this winter. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness Holdings LLC, Crunch Lake Worth will be located at 4681 Hypoluxo Road, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Lake Worth.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Lake Worth will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, and full-service locker rooms.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness Holdings LLC currently has 72 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to open 4 locations across the same region this year. The franchisee has plans to reach 100 clubs by 2026.

CEO Tony Scrimale has found a unique opportunity to help develop the Crunch brand through his passion for the industry. "We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Lake Worth," says Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing group fitness classes, and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

On Saturday, December 14th, prospective members can visit www.crunchlakeworth.com to take advantage of exclusive online-only membership deals. For one day only, memberships start at just $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees, plus a saving of $60 annually. The first 500 members to join will receive exclusive perks, including a free t-shirt, discounts on personal and small group training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Lake Worth and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at www.crunchlakeworth.com .

For more information, please visit www.crunchlakeworth.com .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 480 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

