Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Mandeville, LA

MANDEVILLE, La., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of Crunch Mandeville in Mandeville, Louisiana. The $5 million, 29,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in December 2024. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fit Fusion, LLC, Crunch Mandeville will be located next to Altitude Trampoline Park at 623 North Causeway, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Mandeville.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Mandeville will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, Olympic lifting platforms, hot yoga, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy and Kids Crunch babysitting.

Fit Fusion, LLC is a joint-venture company that operates locations in Indiana and Michigan. The franchisee will open 4-5 locations per year over the next two years, with the first location in Noblesville, Indiana.

Mike Goodsell, President and Partner of Fit Fusion, LLC, has found a unique opportunity to help develop the Crunch brand through his passion for the industry. "We're excited to bring Crunch Fitness to Mandeville residents as we continue to expand the brand's presence to fitness enthusiasts everywhere," said Goodsell. "Mandeville is home to a vast fitness community, and opening a location here is a natural fit for the brand. We look forward to welcoming local gymgoers into Crunch to experience its No Judgments facilities and its industry leading amenities."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit crunchmandeville.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 founding members will be locked into an exclusive monthly rate and receive savings equal to $179. Founding members will also receive a free swag bag including a water bottle, t-shirt and personal training discounts.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Mandeville and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at fitfusionteam.com/careers.

For more information, please visit crunchmandeville.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness