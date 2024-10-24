Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Omaha, NE

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Maplewood in Omaha, Nebraska. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in early 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch Maplewood will be located in the former Family Fair space on North 90th Street, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Omaha.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Maplewood will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Olympic lifting platforms, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Kids Crunch babysitting, a sauna and more.

Brian Hibbard currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Hibbard has found a unique opportunity to develop the Crunch Fitness brand through his passion for the industry. Once opened, Crunch Maplewood will be the 59th location nationwide for Fitness Ventures and the second location for the franchise in Nebraska, with plans to open at least 10 more locations this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Omaha, Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Hibbard. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchMaplewood.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive a $1 down membership and the first month free. This rate also includes a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the Omaha community and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work.

For more information, please visit CrunchMaplewood.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

