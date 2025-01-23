Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Rockford in Rockford, Illinois. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Summer 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch Rockford will be located in the Forest Plaza 6309 East State Street, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Rockford.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Rockford will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, olympic lifting platforms, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, TRX®, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Kids Crunch babysitting, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Brian Hibbard currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Crunch Rockford will be the Fitness Ventures LLC's 61st location nationwide and second location in Illinois, with plans to open 15 more this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Rockford. Crunch is for everyone - from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Hibbard. "With a high-energy and fun environment, and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchRockford.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 founding members to lock in the opening rate will receive $1 down and one month free plus a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the Rockford area and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at CrunchRockford.com .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

