Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Colonnade in San Antonio, Texas. The $10 million, 54,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Summer 2025. This is the fourth location in San Antonio that is operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe. Crunch Colonnade will be located at 10103 Wurzbach Road in the Colonnade next to the H-E-B grocery store, creating a new fitness offering for residents of San Antonio.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Colonnade will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, Kids Crunch babysitting, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. In 2021, it was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system, and was also recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with plans to open 17 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and New Mexico in 2025.

Hartl has found a unique opportunity to help develop the Crunch brand through his passion for the industry. "We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the San Antonio community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to San Antonio residents."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit www.crunchsacolonnade.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. Crunch Colonnade will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for its first 500 founding members where members will join for only $1 and get their first month free. The promotion also includes a free one hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt. You can enter to win a one year all access membership and lock in your Founding 500 rate at info.crunch.com/rate-reservations .

Crunch Colonnade will be inviting over 100 individuals in the San Antonio area to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for managers, group fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service representatives, facility technicians and babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. Interested applicants can apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com .

For more information, please visit www.crunchsacolonnade.com .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness