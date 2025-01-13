Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to St. Peters, MO

ST. PETERS, Mo., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch St. Peters in St. Peters, Missouri. The $6 million, 45,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Spring 2025. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch St. Peters will be located at 411 Mid Rivers Mall Drive at the corner of Mexico Road, next to McAlister's, creating a new fitness offering for residents of St. Peters.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch St. Peters will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZoneTM training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Kids Crunch babysitting, red light therapy, full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna, and more.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. It was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. The franchise currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. Crunch St. Peters marks The Undefeated Tribe's third location in the St. Louis area, and the franchise is currently working to open 17 new gyms across Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Missouri in 2025.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to the St. Peters community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours, and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to St. Peters residents."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit info.crunch.com/rate-reservations for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive a $1 down membership and the first month free. This rate also includes a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the St. Peters community and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. For more information, please visit epiccrunchjobs.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

