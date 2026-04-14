Crunch Franchise Debuts Upgraded State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym in Vancouver, Washington

The new Crunch Vancouver Plaza location will introduce the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming relaunch of Crunch Vancouver Plaza in Vancouver, Washington. The $5 million, 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness club will be completed this summer. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, the reimagined club will be located at 7800 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. The space will introduce a fully upgraded look and feel, with enhanced fitness offerings and significantly more space for residents of Vancouver to work out.

The upgraded Crunch Vancouver Plaza club will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver a world-class fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Vancouver Plaza will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Group fitness studio

Olympic lifting platforms

Hot yoga

Ride cycling classes

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX ®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Relax & Recover ® services including tanning and HydroMassage ® beds

services including tanning and HydroMassage beds Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

The current Crunch Vancouver Plaza club will remain open throughout the construction of the reimagined gym, so members can keep their fitness routines uninterrupted while the new location comes to life. Current members of Crunch Vancouver Plaza do not need to take any action to benefit as membership will be transferred automatically when the new gym is open. Existing members will enjoy the enhanced facility and new amenities at no extra cost.

"We are excited to bring a bigger and better Crunch to Vancouver. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!" said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC, who plans to open at least 15 more locations this year.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit the Crunch Vancouver Plaza relocation page for more information about memberships and to lock in their rates. The first 500 founding members will receive $1 down and one month free plus a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is expanding its team within the Vancouver community and is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping others experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is committed to being not only the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. For more information, please visit the Crunch Vancouver Plaza relocation website.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness