Crunch Franchisee, Fitness Ventures LLC to Open State-of-the-Art Gym in former Gordmans Space in Lincoln, NE

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchisee, Fitness Ventures LLC has announced the Presale & Grand Opening of Crunch Lincoln, a state-of-the-art fitness facility owned by seasoned fitness veteran Brian Hibbard. The new gym, located at 5050 N 27th St, Lincoln, NE, boasts 55,000 square feet of renovated space and $1 million worth of top-of-the-line fitness equipment. The facility is set to open 1/5 and will be the 1st Crunch gym in the state of Nebraska. As one of the fastest-growing franchisees in the Crunch system, Fitness Ventures LLC also owns and operates clubs in over 20 states.

Crunch Fitness Lincoln

Prospective members can take advantage of the One Day Only Presale starting this Thursday, Dec 28, either by visiting www.CrunchLincoln.com or by stopping by the club to meet the trainers, tour the club and enroll at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month. The first 500 members to sign up will become founding members, receiving a presale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, as well as free T-shirt & other swag, and discounts on personal training. The club is scheduled to open for workouts on Friday, Jan 5.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Fern Creek will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with multiple indoor turfs, kids crunch babysitting, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, and more.

The addition of Crunch Fitness to Lincoln is expected to have a positive impact on the city, both in terms of health and economic benefits. The gym will create job opportunities for residents, attract new members to the area, and contribute to the overall wellness of the community.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Crunch Fitness to Lincoln," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "We believe that fitness should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and our goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all fitness levels can come together to achieve their goals. By expanding our presence in Lincoln with this 1st location, we are providing even more opportunities for residents to prioritize their health and wellness."

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates over 40 locations across twenty different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

