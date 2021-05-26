Crunch Signature Announces Its Newest Location in San Ramon, CA

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announces a new express pop-up location in San Ramon, CA. Crunch will swing open the doors for workouts at its brand-new Signature outpost on June 1st.

Known for making serious fitness fun and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments,' this latest rendition from Crunch is located at 160 Market Place, Suite C-2, San Ramon, CA 94583.

Crunch San Ramon's express pop-up gym looks to provide members with top-of-the-line options to get a sweat on and have fun at the same time. The new pop-up gym includes state-of-the-art strength training, cardio equipment, a functional turf area, and a designated zone for those looking to get individualized programs from Crunch's expert team of Personal Trainers.

"We are excited we're able to open this temporary, express pop-up gym quickly and to bring the Crunch workout experience to San Ramon," said Keith Worts, Crunch Signature CEO. "Unfortunately, we were forced to quickly close our beloved Blackhawk gym due to an inability to come to fair lease terms with our landlord there. But this pop-up location, filled with top-quality equipment, is in a great location for us. We can continue to bring something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to serve our existing Blackhawk members while inviting San Ramon residents to achieve their fitness goals."

A dedicated website, crunch.com/sanramon , offers exclusive membership deals for a limited time, starting at $49.95. This new location will be open on Mon-Thurs 5 am-10 pm, Fri 5 am-9 pm, and Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 380 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

