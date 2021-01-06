Crunch Welcomes Back Gym Goers In 2021

With the start of 2021, it has never been more essential for people to focus on their personal health in a safe environment focused on proper COVID-19 protocols. Crunch plays a vital role in improving people's health and wellness, positively contributing to overall public health. Renowned for its authentic, "no judgments" view of fitness, the brand encourages people to experience the better than ever Crunch. Crunch's motivating offering includes, Miles of Cardio, Tons of Weights, first-class personal training, over 100 unique group fitness classes, the HIITZone™ functional training ground, and Relax and Recover services, just to name a few.

To celebrate the new year, participating Crunch gyms have memberships starting as low as $9.95/month and enrollment fees as low as $0.21.

While Crunch gyms make serious fitness fun, they continue to address the coronavirus pandemic with their "Crunch Commitment," creating "So Fresh and So Clean" gyms supported by best-in-class safety and cleanliness protocols. These protocols follow local, State, Federal, and CDC guidelines for service delivery, cleaning and sanitation, and gym layout. These protocols include: the Crunch-O-Meter, which provides members gym capacity updates online, masks for team members, equipment layout changes to facilitate social distancing, increased frequency of deep cleans and disinfecting throughout the day, more sanitation stations for members to wipe down equipment before and after their workout, and increased access to hand sanitizer.

"Crunch is thrilled to ring in 2021 with a brand-new campaign and welcome our millions of members back for the new year," said Chad Waetzig, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Crunch. "We take the sentiment behind "You Can Crunch With Us" very seriously. We're focused on celebrating the culture that makes Crunch unique and encourages our communities to get back to their workout routines. Crunch will continue to take every precaution and follow CDC guidelines on cleaning and social distancing at every gym to ensure the safety and well-being of our members and employees."

For more information on Crunch gyms, visit www.crunch.com and on Crunch's safety and cleaning protocols, visit https://info.crunch.com/member-updates.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all kinds of goals, exercising all different ways,; working it out at the same place together. Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,600,000 members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

