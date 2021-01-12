Crunchable, Snackable, Packable: Post Consumer Brands Introduces New On-The-Go Cereal Snacks

New PEBBLES ™ Crisps, which are about the same size as a potato chip, come in both Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES ™ flavors and are gluten-free. The new Honeycomb Big Bites are about twice as big as the original Honeycomb cereal shape and can be found in the classic Honeycomb flavor, as well as in a new chocolate flavor. Each of the four varieties are available in a 6-ounce multiserve, resealable pouch, ideal for sharing or eating on the go.

"According to recent research from Mintel, nearly 40% of consumers say they eat cereal as a snack, and 13% report eating cereal on the go," said Tara LaFerla, Brand Manager of Portfolio Innovation at Post Consumer Brands. "We developed our new PEBBLES™ Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites to make it even easier for people to enjoy their favorite cereals anywhere and any time of day. Our new cereal snacks have big flavor and big crunch in a 'no mess' form that parents and kids will love."

The new Post Cereal snacks can be found in the cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide, beginning this month. To learn more about the new Post Cereal snacks and where to buy them, visit the PEBBLES cereal website at www.postpebblescereal.com or the Honeycomb website at www.honeycombcereal.com.

About PEBBLES™ cereal

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

About Honeycomb cereal

Known for its big, unique honeycomb shape and honey-flavored taste, Honeycomb cereal has been a part of that gateway to growing up for kids since its introduction in 1965. The brand's iconic jingle, "YEAH YEAH YEAH!," was themed after the 1957 hit, "Honeycomb," by Jimmie Rodgers. Memorable Honeycomb campaigns include the Honeycomb Hideout, the Crazy Craving cartoon mascot and the brand's popular mini state bike license plates promotion. For more information on Honeycomb, visit honeycombcereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

