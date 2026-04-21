Crunchtime Introduces Four New AI Capabilities to Elevate Operations Management Lifecycle

Restaurant managers can now reduce manual friction, modernize daily execution, and empower every manager to make consistent, AI-guided decisions

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchtime, the leading provider of technology for the restaurant industry, today announced four new AI capabilities across its unified operations management suite. Building upon their market-leading AI Forecasting, these additions give customers faster inventory counts, auto-verified standards compliance, store execution alerts, and instant answers to complex data questions.

Crunchtime AI Analyst

"Crunchtime's first foray into the world of AI helped some of our customers achieve 99% forecast accuracy, vastly improving how they planned around food and labor costs. Today, we are expanding AI intelligence across the suite to help them execute against their plans," says John Raguin, CEO of Crunchtime. "By embedding practical, proactive AI across our suite, we're freeing managers from the back office and empowering every manager to make consistent, data-driven decisions that drive profitability and efficiency."

Crunchtime's new AI capabilities are a result of the company's continued innovation and investment in AI for the complete operations management lifecycle. They are powered by data from their unified product suite, providing forecasts, insights, and proactive recommendations across solutions for Inventory Management, Labor & Scheduling, Kitchen Management, and Operations Execution.

"Restaurant operators aren't struggling with a lack of data, they are struggling with what to do with it," says Brian Herr, Sr. VP of Product at Crunchtime. "Our AI is designed to cut through that complexity, surfacing what matters most and recommending the right actions, so managers can spend less time in the back office, and more time delivering great guest and employee experiences."

AI Analyst

Managers are drowning in complex data sets they haven't been trained to interpret, forcing them into the back office to find direction in a sea of noise. AI Analyst eliminates the technical barrier between curiosity and clarity by turning complex data into instant, plain-English answers. Managers simply ask their question in a familiar, LLM-powered natural language interface to receive analysis, rankings, comparisons, or visualizations in seconds without having to manually build reports or navigate dashboards.

Voice-Based Inventory

Taking inventory is a time-consuming, error-prone process, even when using mobile devices to enter data. Voice-Based Inventory allows managers to count inventory 3-4x faster with AI-powered speech-to-text by speaking directly into the mobile app rather than stopping to manage a screen. Finally, managers can move around the kitchen freely without stopping to type into an app or stay tethered to a clipboard.

Photo Intelligence

Administrative documentation and random sampling create operational blind spots that put brand standards at risk. Photo Intelligence automatically verifies store execution at scale with AI-powered photo review that ensures image quality, content, and adherence to brand standards. The system acts as an automated "eye" that instantly reviews 100% of store photos, returning countless hours back to above-store teams.

AI Actions

When trying to manually ensure brand standards at scale, identifying obvious pencil-whipping may be possible, but rooting out hidden execution issues requires more than just experience. AI Actions instantly identifies non-compliant execution by analyzing thousands of form submissions in seconds. With one click, leaders can analyze all task management forms to identify hidden trends, automatically recommend trackable follow-up actions, and ensure that problems are resolved immediately.

"Counting with Voice-Based Inventory is easier because you keep your eyes on the shelves and just speak to Crunchtime Inventory," said Rachid Alaoui, Jersey Mike's franchisee. "You're literally scanning and calling out the numbers, eliminating the back-and-forth of looking up and down–which speeds up the entire process."

Crunchtime will unveil these new AI capabilities as part of its Live Launch Event Wed. May 13th, 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT to elaborate on its AI vision and demonstrate how they help operators modernize their daily execution and decision-making. Register here: https://www.crunchtime.com/live-launch-event

Crunchtime customers who are interested in joining Early Access programs for AI Analyst, AI Actions, and Photo Intelligence can reach out to their Customer Success Manager for product access.

Crunchtime will showcase its complete AI-powered operations management suite at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 16-19, in Booth #6021.

About Crunchtime

With Crunchtime, the world's top restaurant brands achieve ops excellence in every location. Crunchtime software is used in over 150,000 locations in 100+ countries to manage inventory, staff scheduling, learning and development, food safety, operational tasks, and audits. Through its recent merger with QSR Automations, Crunchtime has expanded its offerings to include kitchen automation and guest management solutions. Crunchtime enables customers, including Chipotle, Culver's, Domino's, Dunkin', Five Guys, and P.F. Chang's to control food and labor costs and deliver great guest experiences by providing the real-time data and tools essential for profitable, scalable growth. Learn more at www.crunchtime.com.

SOURCE Crunchtime