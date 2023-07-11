Crunchy Data Launches Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes Version 5.4: Unleashing Enhanced Performance and Functionality

The experts at Crunchy Data engineered this release to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises, ensuring maximum performance, cost savings, and operational efficiency.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data , the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, is pleased to announce the latest release of Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes version 5.4 , providing a number of new capabilities in Kubernetes-native PostgreSQL with an emphasis on enabling organizations to benefit from the leading Postgres technology for the open hybrid cloud. With an array of new features and optimizations, this release empowers organizations of all sizes to automatically manage Postgres infrastructure through a declarative user experience.

"Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes provides organizations of all sizes with production- ready and scalable Postgres for the Open Hybrid Cloud. Crunchy Data has been a leader in Kubernetes-native database management since its initial release of Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes in 2017. This latest release demonstrates Crunchy Data's continued community to Kubernetes-native Postgres innovation." said Crunchy Data Co-Founder and President Paul Laurence.

The team at Crunchy Data understands that enterprises today require robust, high-performing, and scalable database solutions, while leveraging the price-to-performance efficiency provided by the open hybrid cloud. The release of Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes version 5.4 exemplifies its commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies and industry-leading innovations. Crunchy Data's experts have engineered this release to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises, ensuring maximum performance, cost savings, and operational efficiency.

Improved Price-to-Performance with Support for ARM Architecture

Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.4 introduces support for ARM, a game-changing advancement that brings significant cost savings and improved price-to-performance ratio for businesses. By harnessing the power of ARM architecture, Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes now enables organizations to leverage cost-efficient hardware while delivering exceptional performance. This capability opens doors to a wide range of use cases, from cloud and hyperscale deployments to edge computing scenarios.

Support for Native Vector Search

Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.4 includes the pgvector extension. This allows Postgres to be extended to natively store, index, and query OpenAI embeddings, empowering LLM hydration and results directly in Postgres running in Kubernetes.

Enhanced Performance and Operational Safeguards

Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.4 introduces a collection of improvements designed to improve performance and operational stability, including:

Comprehensive Support for Huge Pages. Leveraging this Linux kernel feature, Crunchy Postgres optimizes memory efficiency when dealing with large memory workloads. By leveraging huge pages, enterprises can now witness a notable boost in Postgres performance while safeguarding critical Postgres background processes from the Linux Out Of Memory (OOM) killer. This added layer of protection ensures uninterrupted operations and reinforces the stability of your PostgreSQL deployments.

Leveraging this Linux kernel feature, Crunchy Postgres optimizes memory efficiency when dealing with large memory workloads. By leveraging huge pages, enterprises can now witness a notable boost in Postgres performance while safeguarding critical Postgres background processes from the Linux Out Of Memory (OOM) killer. This added layer of protection ensures uninterrupted operations and reinforces the stability of your PostgreSQL deployments. Native support for Tablespaces. Native Postgres tablespace management grants administrators greater control and flexibility in managing their database storage. With the ability to define tablespaces, businesses can now efficiently organize and allocate storage resources, optimizing data placement and streamlining database operations. This functionality empowers enterprises to tailor their PostgreSQL environments to their unique requirements while maintaining the utmost performance and data integrity.

To learn more about Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes version 5.4 and how it can revolutionize your PostgreSQL deployments, visit our website at www.crunchydata.com and access our comprehensive release notes . Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes is now generally available. More information, including how to upgrade to the latest version, is available here .

Additional Resources

Documentation

Dev Portal Quickstart

Pgvector overview blog

Pgvector performance tuning

Postgres and OOM blog

Connect with Crunchy Data

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com .

SOURCE Crunchy Data