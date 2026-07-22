Crush Security Names Jeff Skeldon VP of Sales, Rounds Out Leadership Team Ahead of Black Hat USA 2026

Sales and go-to-market veteran who helped build Accuvant and Optiv joins Joshua Jones, Clayton Riness, and Joshua Johnson as Crush builds out its executive leadership!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crush Security, the AI-native "Super VAR" is a first of its kind partner with a platform built to give CISOs back control of how they buy and manage cybersecurity technology, today announced Jeff Skeldon has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Jeff's hire caps a run of senior leadership additions as Crush prepares for a full week of customer events at Black Hat USA 2026 next week in sunny Las Vegas.

Jeff spent decades helping build two of the industry's defining go-to-market organizations in the partner ecosystem. He joined Accuvant in 2005 and rose to Director of Sales for the SoCal region, staying through Accuvant's 2015 merger that formed Optiv, where he then served as Vice President of Sales, West, through 2018. He went on to lead enterprise sales at Netskope and, most recently, served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at ArmorCode.

"Jeff has helped build two of the most important go-to-market organizations cybersecurity has ever seen. He's joining Crush at the exact moment we're rewriting how CISOs manage their entire technology stack — not just what they buy, but how they buy it and who they trust to help them manage it. Jeff is the right person to lead that charge."

— Josh Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Crush Security.

"Cybersecurity and risk management face a volume and velocity challenge in many ways. Crush provides a critical control plane and 'context layer' for customers to align their program maturity, security framework, gaps, and solution choices — all while optimizing costs and time to value. Crush isn't another 'me too' trying to recapture what the early players built. It's a real shift back to mission first. I come from a long line of protectors and built a reputation on integrity and trust over many years. I'm deeply proud to join this team of like-minded people. Josh Jones had me at 'I just want to win and do right by people."

— Jeff Skeldon, Vice President of Sales at Crush Security.

"What sets Crush Security apart is that they've built a platform, not just another reseller relationship. Their focus on unbiased validation and outcome-driven recommendations means our technology gets in front of the right customers for the right reasons. That's a rare and refreshing approach in this space."

— Pete Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Realm.Security.

"CISOs are being asked to adopt AI faster than they can govern it. Crush helps them cut through the noise and buy what actually fits their program. JetStream makes sure those systems stay visible, attributed, and governed in production. We are proud to build that with a team that puts the mission first."

— Jared Phipps, Co-Founder and COO of JetStream Security.

Building a First-Class Leadership team

Jeff's appointment follows a series of regional leadership hires as Crush scales its go-to-market organization nationally. The company also welcomes:

Rob Bouknight — Regional Vice President, West

Regional Vice President, West Steve Duncombe — Regional Vice President, Central

Regional Vice President, Central Ali Alwan — Regional Vice President, East

Regional Vice President, East Jason Eberhardt — Vice President of Channel Development

Together, the team gives Crush dedicated leadership across every U.S. region and its channel partner ecosystem as the company scales its Software Resell, Automated Compliance, and Intelligence platform with a personal AI assistant, Cassandra. Cassandra helps small and large organizations alike by being your virtual security architect that comes free with every client.

Crush at Black Hat USA 2026

As Elon Musk put it in a January 2026 post, "AI is a supersonic tsunami." Crush Security is built to keep up at that same speed in cyber — delivering the next generation of AI-powered security value when buying technology and managing a cybersecurity program through intelligence.

Crush Security will bring its new leadership team to Black Hat USA 2026, running August 1–6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Crush is hosting customer and partner events throughout the week as part of its push to build brand presence as the first cybersecurity Super VAR — a single platform combining systems integration, unbiased software resell, automated compliance, and AI-powered threat intelligence, built to give CISOs back control of how they evaluate, buy, and manage technology across their programs.

Crush will host five signature events throughout the week, based out of the Aria, Vdara, Caesars, and Cosmopolitan alongside one-on-one meetings with customers and partners throughout the conference:

Dinners

An Absinthe show for 100+ customers

An IV clinic offering on-site wellness treatments

A helicopter experience unlike anything else at the conference

About Crush Security

Crush Security is a veteran-owned, AI-native cybersecurity company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Built as the industry's first Super VAR, Crush combines systems integration, unbiased software resell, automated compliance, and AI-powered threat intelligence through its Cassandra platform — giving CISOs a single, unbiased source of record to evaluate, buy, and manage their security programs. Crush was founded by Josh Jones, Clayton Riness, and Josh Johnson.

SOURCE Crush Security Group Inc