Cryo Box Market to Grow by USD 134.27 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The global cryo box market size is estimated to increase by USD 134.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of cryopreservation procedures drives the market growth during the forecast period. The cryopreservation procedures extensively utilize ultra-low temperatures (<150 C) for preserving biological samples. Some of the various uses of this method include the preservation of cells and organs, molecular biology and chemistry, cryosurgery, food science, and medical applications, among others. The main advantage of the cryopreservation method is that it significantly minimizes the cost associated with regular stock ordering by effective cryopreservation of biological materials like cells and tissues. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Cryo box market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global cryo box market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cryo boxes in the market are Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Aritech Chemazone Pvt. Ltd., Biologix Group Ltd., Corning Inc., Crystal Technology and Industries Inc., Eppendorf SE, GENAXY SCIENTIFIC PVT. LTD., GLW Storing Systems GmbH, Greiner AG, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., JaincoLab, National Analytical Corp., Naugra Export, Starlab International GmbH, TENAK AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wildcat Wholesale LLC, and Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and others.

Company Offerings -

Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd: The company offers cryo boxes such as Abdos Labtech Cryo Vials Box.

The company offers cryo boxes such as Biologix CryoFreeze Cryo Box.

Cryo Box Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This cryo box market report extensively covers market segmentation by material (polypropylene, polycarbonate, laminated cardboard, and moisture-repellent fiberboard), capacity (less than 0.5 ml, 0.6 to 1 ml, 1.1 to 1.7 ml, 1.8 to 2 ml, and more than 2 ml), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the polypropylene segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main purpose of the polypropylene segment is to preserve and store frozen samples. The main advantage of this segment is that it can withstand ultra-low temperatures in deep freezers. Additionally, these materials provide high mechanical strength. Several market players in the cryo box market such as Abdos Labtech offer cryo boxes manufactured by polypropylene material. There is an increasing focus by manufacturers to develop cryo boxes with high compatibility and efficient inertness that can be utilized across different applications. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cryo box market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cryo box market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main countries which are significantly contributing to the growth of the global cryo box market in North America is the US. There is an increasing demand for cryo boxes for cryopreserving nucleic acids, proteins, and stem cells. Furthermore, there is growing demand for the cryopreservation of pluripotent stem cells due to their potential frontline applications in the development of precision and regenerative medicines. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Cryo Box Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - The growing use of cryo boxes in drug research and development is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

The growing use of cryo boxes in drug research and development is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. Major challenges - The fluctuating cost of raw materials is a major challenge impeding the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Cryo Box Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cryo box market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cryo box market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cryo box market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cryo box market players

Cryo Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 134.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Aritech Chemazone Pvt. Ltd., Biologix Group Ltd., Corning Inc., Crystal Technology and Industries Inc., Eppendorf SE, GENAXY SCIENTIFIC PVT. LTD., GLW Storing Systems GmbH, Greiner AG, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., JaincoLab, National Analytical Corp., Naugra Export, Starlab International GmbH, TENAK AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wildcat Wholesale LLC, and Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Capacity Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

