Cryogenic Equipment Global Market is Projected to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030: Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunities

27 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cryogenic Equipment estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxygen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Cryogenic Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured) -
- Acme Cryogenics
- Air Products
- Chart Industries
- Cryo Pur
- Cryofab Inc
- Cryogenic Systems Equipment, Inc.
- Cryoquip LLC
- Cryostar SAS
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fives Cryo
- Flowserve Corporation
- Herose GmbH
- INOXCVA
- Linde plc
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- PHPK Technologies
- SHI Cryogenics Group
- Sulzer Ltd
- Taylor Wharton
- Wessington Cryogenics
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Escalating Oxygen Demand from Hospitals amid COVID-19 Provide Relief to Cryogenic Equipment Providers
- Cryogenic Containers to Aid Mammoth Mission of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- Contact Protection for Medical Staff during COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Creates Need for Cryogenic PPE
- Cryogenic Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Cryogenic Equipment
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Steadfast Demand for Liquid & Medical Gases to Drive the Cryogenic Equipment Market Post COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Cryogenic Equipment Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints
- Cryogenic Tanks Reign Supreme in Cryogenic Equipment Market
- Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment
- LNG Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth
- Asia-Pacific Dominates the Cryogenic Equipment Market
- Energy and Power Sector to Dominate the Cryogenic Equipment Market
- An Insight into the Use of Cryogenic Equipment in Other Industries
- Metallurgy Industries
- Chemicals
- Automotive and Mechanical Engineering
- Food Industry
- Construction Industry
- Medicine and Pharmaceutics
- Defense Industries and Space Advancements
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Other Industries
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity for Cryogenic Equipment Market
- Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters Growth in Cryogenic Equipment Market
- Metal Processing Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for Cryogenic Equipment
- Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and Preservation to Boost Market Prospects
- Cryogrinding
- Preserving Fresh Produce
- Freezing Food
- Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
- Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of Foods
- Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes
- Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage
- Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-a-vis other Gases
- Helium based Cryogenic Auto-fill Equipment - A Growing Market Segment
- Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains
- Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks
- Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and 2040
- Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019
- Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019
- Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth
- World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
- Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage and Generation
- Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market
- Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020
- With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth
- Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing
- Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to Develop Cryogenic Containers
- COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage
- Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry to Spur Growth
- Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market
- Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Market Prospects
- Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water Treatment
- Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology
- Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions
- Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well for Cryogenic Tanks Market
- Robotic Refueling Mission 3 (RRM3)
- Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids: A Major Growth Opportunity
- Technological Innovations and Advancements
- CryoHub Innovation Project
- Air Products Showcases Sophisticated Solutions for Cryogenic Food Processing
- HAL Delivers Large-sized Cryogenic Propellant Tank to ISRO
- Using Optimal Control to Cut Energy Consumption & Carbon Emission of Cryogenic Refrigerators
- Hermetic Shield Addresses Parasitic Heating Issues in Cryogen-free Dilution Refrigerators
- Researchers Eye on Cryogenic Energy Storage to Push Renewable Energy Generation and Balance Power Grid
- Cryogenics to Preserve Human Corpse for Probable Revival in Near Future
- Space Odyssey Dream with Exciting Developments in Cryogenic Fluid Management
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3nz87
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article