Cryogenic Equipment Global Market is Projected to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030: Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cryogenic Equipment estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxygen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Cryogenic Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured) -

Acme Cryogenics

Air Products

Chart Industries

Cryo Pur

Cryofab Inc

Cryogenic Systems Equipment, Inc.

Cryoquip LLC

Cryostar SAS

Emerson Electric Co.

Fives Cryo

Flowserve Corporation

Herose GmbH

INOXCVA

Linde plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PHPK Technologies

SHI Cryogenics Group

Sulzer Ltd

Taylor Wharton

Wessington Cryogenics

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Escalating Oxygen Demand from Hospitals amid COVID-19 Provide Relief to Cryogenic Equipment Providers

Cryogenic Containers to Aid Mammoth Mission of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Contact Protection for Medical Staff during COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Creates Need for Cryogenic PPE

for Cryogenic PPE Cryogenic Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Cryogenic Equipment

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Steadfast Demand for Liquid & Medical Gases to Drive the Cryogenic Equipment Market Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints

Cryogenic Tanks Reign Supreme in Cryogenic Equipment Market

Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment

LNG Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Cryogenic Equipment Market

Energy and Power Sector to Dominate the Cryogenic Equipment Market

An Insight into the Use of Cryogenic Equipment in Other Industries

Metallurgy Industries

Chemicals

Automotive and Mechanical Engineering

Food Industry

Construction Industry

Medicine and Pharmaceutics

Defense Industries and Space Advancements

Oil and Gas Industry

Other Industries

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity for Cryogenic Equipment Market

Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters Growth in Cryogenic Equipment Market

Metal Processing Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for Cryogenic Equipment

Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and Preservation to Boost Market Prospects

Cryogrinding

Preserving Fresh Produce

Freezing Food

Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of Foods

Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes

Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage

Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-a-vis other Gases

Helium based Cryogenic Auto-fill Equipment - A Growing Market Segment

Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains

Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and 2040

Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019

Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage and Generation

Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market

Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020

With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing

Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to Develop Cryogenic Containers

COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage

Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry to Spur Growth

Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market

Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water Treatment

Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology

Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions

Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Robotic Refueling Mission 3 (RRM3)

Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids: A Major Growth Opportunity

Technological Innovations and Advancements

CryoHub Innovation Project

Air Products Showcases Sophisticated Solutions for Cryogenic Food Processing

HAL Delivers Large-sized Cryogenic Propellant Tank to ISRO

Using Optimal Control to Cut Energy Consumption & Carbon Emission of Cryogenic Refrigerators

Hermetic Shield Addresses Parasitic Heating Issues in Cryogen-free Dilution Refrigerators

Researchers Eye on Cryogenic Energy Storage to Push Renewable Energy Generation and Balance Power Grid

Cryogenics to Preserve Human Corpse for Probable Revival in Near Future

Space Odyssey Dream with Exciting Developments in Cryogenic Fluid Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

