Cryogenic Treatment in 2019: Emerging Markets, Technological Advances, Industry Opportunities
Dec 03, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Treatment: Emerging Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cryogenic treatment is used in many industrial products, including airplane and spacecraft components, automobile parts and accessories, molds and dies, electronics and electrical parts, plastic products and textile fibers. Through cryogenic treatment, the characteristics of the products, such as wear resistance and hardness, are improved, which ensures their safe and effective use in rugged environments and increases their service life, often by severalfold.
Compared to the benefits of increased service life and performance, the cost of the cryogenic treatment process is relatively small. The treated industrial products are often sold in a highly competitive marketplace, and the improvements help them outperform their competitors and gain market share.
This report includes:
- An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for cryogenic treatment
- Analysis of global cryogenic treatment market based on material type, application, and region
- Details about emerging opportunities for metal and alloy manufacturers, and information on their product innovations
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Cryogenic Treatment: Emerging Markets
Summary
- Opportunities and Challenges
- Market Forecast
- Cryogenic Treatment Equipment and Services
- Cryogenic Treatment Equipment
- Cryogenic Treatment Services
- Strategies for Cryogenic Equipment Manufacturers and Service Providers
Cryogenic Treatment Market by Material
- Metals and Alloys
- Polymers
- Other Materials
Cryogenic Treatment Market by End Use
- Molds and Dies
- Automobiles
- Aerospace
- Manufacturing
- Other Applications
Cryogenic Treatment Market by Region
Chapter 2 References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqhs9y
