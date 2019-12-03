Cryogenic Treatment in 2019: Emerging Markets, Technological Advances, Industry Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Treatment: Emerging Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cryogenic treatment is used in many industrial products, including airplane and spacecraft components, automobile parts and accessories, molds and dies, electronics and electrical parts, plastic products and textile fibers. Through cryogenic treatment, the characteristics of the products, such as wear resistance and hardness, are improved, which ensures their safe and effective use in rugged environments and increases their service life, often by severalfold.



Compared to the benefits of increased service life and performance, the cost of the cryogenic treatment process is relatively small. The treated industrial products are often sold in a highly competitive marketplace, and the improvements help them outperform their competitors and gain market share.

This report includes:

An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for cryogenic treatment

Analysis of global cryogenic treatment market based on material type, application, and region

Details about emerging opportunities for metal and alloy manufacturers, and information on their product innovations



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Cryogenic Treatment: Emerging Markets

Summary

Opportunities and Challenges

Market Forecast

Cryogenic Treatment Equipment and Services

Cryogenic Treatment Equipment

Cryogenic Treatment Services

Strategies for Cryogenic Equipment Manufacturers and Service Providers

Cryogenic Treatment Market by Material

Metals and Alloys

Polymers

Other Materials

Cryogenic Treatment Market by End Use

Molds and Dies

Automobiles

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Other Applications

Cryogenic Treatment Market by Region



Chapter 2 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqhs9y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

