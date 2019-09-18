CryoLife to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

The Company's session is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. MST and will feature an overview of the company by Ashley Lee, Executive Vice President, COO and CFO.

The live webcast can be accessed through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts:

CryoLife

D. Ashley Lee

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operating Officer

Phone: 770-419-3355 Gilmartin Group LLC

Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis

Phone: 646-924-1769

investors@cryolife.com

