CryoLife to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will feature an overview of the company by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.  

The live webcast can be accessed through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page.  An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair.  CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.  For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com

CyroLife

Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee

Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Operating Officer

Phone:  646-924-1769
investors@cryolife.com

Phone: 770-419-3355


