CryoLife to Present at Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

ATLANTA, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.

A live webcast of the Company's fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. ET and will feature an overview of the company by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.