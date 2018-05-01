CryoLife to Present at Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

CryoLife, Inc.

08:04 ET

ATLANTA, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.

A live webcast of the Company's fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. ET and will feature an overview of the company by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The live webcast can be accessed through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page.  An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair.  CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 90 countries worldwide.  For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com

Contacts: 


CryoLife

D. Ashley Lee

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and
Chief Operating Officer 
Phone: 770-419-3355

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

646-536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com

epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

