Cryoport and Inception Fertility Enter Into Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (NASDAQ: CYRXW) ("Cryoport"), the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics company dedicated to the life sciences industry, today announced a multi-year agreement with Inception Fertility, LLC ("Inception Fertility"), a Houston-based company which operates The Prelude Network, the largest and fastest growing network of fertility centers in the United States and MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America. Under the terms of this partnership, The Prelude Network and MyEggBank will utilize Cryoport's temperature-controlled supply chain solutions to deliver a superior patient experience across its entire clinical network, which will provide significant risk mitigation for its clients.

The Prelude Network and MyEggBank will utilize Cryoport's world-class supply chain management and informatics platform to process both domestic and international shipments of eggs, embryos and throughout its global network to help thousands of people grow their families. In addition to Cryoport assuming responsibility for all domestic logistics activity, international shipments are expected to rapidly increase as Cryoport's solutions will expand Inception Fertility's processing bandwidth.

"The Prelude Network is the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S. and we are proud they have chosen Cryoport's end-to-end solutions to manage their supply chain business. Supporting The Prelude Network will allow us to significantly expand our presence in the global Reproductive Medicine market. Our partnership comes as The Prelude Network experiences rapid growth and prioritizes improved streamlining of business processes across its enterprise for the protection of its products and services," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport.

T.J. Farnsworth, CEO of Inception Fertility, commented, "As we continue to expand our network of top tier fertility centers and serve higher numbers of patients in new geographies, business efficiency and risk mitigation continues to be a focal point. We need a supply chain partner that has the scale to support us as we streamline and grow our network, utilizing a strict set of operating principles. We are pleased to choose Cryoport's world-class supply chain management and informatics platform to ensure we continue to offer a high-quality patient experience for our clients, no matter where they are in the world."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is the world's premier provider of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, serving the Biopharma, Human Reproductive, and Animal Health markets. Our mission is to support life and health on earth by providing reliable and comprehensive solutions for the life sciences through our advanced technologies, Global Supply Chain Network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting team of professionals. Through purpose-built proprietary packaging; information technology; smart, sustainable cold chain logistics; and biostorage/biobanking services, Cryoport helps its customers advance life sciences research, support life-saving advanced therapies and deliver vaccines, protein producing materials, and IVF treatments in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception – a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic as part of the Prelude Network is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has 41 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

www.preludefertility.com

MyEggBank

Is the #1 frozen donor egg bank in North America, MyEggBank has helped thousands of people grow their families with our innovative technology, an extensive selection of donors and compassionate care for each family. MEB is one of the pioneers in fertility and was the first frozen donor egg bank that used vitrification technology. With over 100 affiliate clinics in the MEB network, we have one of the largest and most diverse selection of egg donors and have been able to offer patients industry-leading guarantees.

www.myeggbank.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cryoport.com

